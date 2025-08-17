Trio Wanted In Millville Murder: Prosecutor

On Friday, Aug. 15, at approximately 6:53 p.m., Millville police responded to the area of High and Oak Streets for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. The victim, identified as Thomas Smith III, 20, was transported for treatment but was shot and succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter, Webb-McRae said.

Investigators identified three men in the shooting: Jequise R. Forrest, 19, of Green St., Millville; Alonzo E. Mincey, 19, of Laurel St., Vineland; and Jeramiah J. Michael, 19, of Charles St., Bridgeton. Each faces charges of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, prosecutors said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact law enforcement or submit anonymous tips online at CCPO.TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Millville and receive free news updates.