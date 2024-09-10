Fair 68°

SHARE

Pittsgrove Township Man Drove Drunk In Crash That Killed Millville Pedestrian, Police Say

A Pittsgrove Township man was accused of driving while drunk and killing a Millville man crossing a street, authorities said.

A cruiser for the Millville (NJ) Police Department.

A cruiser for the Millville (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Millville, NJ Police Department
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Robert Johnson of Norma was charged with death by auto and driving while intoxicated, the Millville Police Department said in a news release. 

Johnson, 61, was arrested in the crash that killed 44-year-old Shane McManamy on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Officers responded to the pedestrian crash on the 500 block of Route 49 (West Main Street) at around 9:13 p.m.

Investigators said Johnson was driving east on West Main Street in a 2016 GMC Terrain. His SUV struck McManamy while he was walking across the road. 

McManamy was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson wasn't injured in the crash.

According to his obituary from Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, McManamy was born in Elizabeth on Saturday, Aug. 2, 1980. He enjoyed building computers and listening to music, especially his favorite band The Black Crowes.

McManamy also hoped to buy an RV to travel across the country.

"Shane had a beautiful smile and infectious laugh," his obituary read. "He made friends everywhere he went, as he had a huge heart. He truly was the kindest soul and was extremely intelligent and giving."

Anyone with information about the crash should call Millville police at 856-825-7010, ext. 7318.

to follow Daily Voice Millville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE