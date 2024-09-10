Pittsgrove Township Man Drove Drunk In Crash That Killed Millville Pedestrian, Police Say

Robert Johnson of Norma was charged with death by auto and driving while intoxicated, the Millville Police Department said in a news release.

Johnson, 61, was arrested in the crash that killed 44-year-old Shane McManamy on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Officers responded to the pedestrian crash on the 500 block of Route 49 (West Main Street) at around 9:13 p.m.

Investigators said Johnson was driving east on West Main Street in a 2016 GMC Terrain. His SUV struck McManamy while he was walking across the road.

McManamy was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson wasn't injured in the crash.

According to his obituary from Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, McManamy was born in Elizabeth on Saturday, Aug. 2, 1980. He enjoyed building computers and listening to music, especially his favorite band The Black Crowes.

McManamy also hoped to buy an RV to travel across the country.

"Shane had a beautiful smile and infectious laugh," his obituary read. "He made friends everywhere he went, as he had a huge heart. He truly was the kindest soul and was extremely intelligent and giving."

Anyone with information about the crash should call Millville police at 856-825-7010, ext. 7318.

