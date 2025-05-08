Person Rescued After Falling 12 Feet Into Hole: Leesburg Fire Company

At 7:32 a.m., crews responded after the person fell 12 feet into the hole on the deck of a barge that was docked along the riverbank, the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company said. While on scene, crews monitored the air quality of the confined space, and a confined space rescue team assisted with the extrication, firefighters said.

Firefighters noted they ran a rescue drill last October, which helped them prepare for the incident.

"This is not a common call, so drilling is very important," firefighters said.

