Person Rescued After Falling 12 Feet Into Hole: Leesburg Fire Company

A person had to be rescued after they fell into a hole while working on a barge in Maurice River Township on Wednesday, May 7, authorities said.

A person was extricated after falling 12 feet into a hole.

 Photo Credit: Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company Facebook
Sam Barron

At 7:32 a.m., crews responded after the person fell 12 feet into the hole on the deck of a barge that was docked along the riverbank, the Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company said. While on scene, crews monitored the air quality of the confined space, and a confined space rescue team assisted with the extrication, firefighters said. 

Firefighters noted they ran a rescue drill last October, which helped them prepare for the incident.

"This is not a common call, so drilling is very important," firefighters said.

