Millville Woman, 65, Dies When SUV Strikes Guardrail, Crashing Into Woods: Troopers

Alice Ferraro, 65, died in the crash on Friday, Sept. 20, a state police spokesperson. Troopers responded to Route 347 North near milepost 7.5 at around 11:41 a.m.

Investigators said Ferraro was driving a Honda CR-V when the SUV went off the left side of the road. The Honda crashed through a guardrail and went into nearby woods.

Ferraro was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation, troopers said.

