Millville Man Had Sexual Contact With Animal, Possessed Child Porn: Prosecutor

Law enforcement began investigating Robert Dolly after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Snapchat user was distributing child sexual abuse material, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Dolly is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, distributing child sexual abuse material, endangering the welfare of a child by possessing over 1,000 items of sexual abuse material and animal cruelty for having sexual contact with an animal, Webb-McRae said.

He is also charged with hindering, tampering and obstruction, Webb-McRae said.

