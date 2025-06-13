Fair 77°

Millville Man Had Sexual Contact With Animal, Possessed Child Porn: Prosecutor

A 32-year-old Millville man was arrested Thursday, June 12 and charged with uploading child porn and engaging in sexual contact with an animal, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: MILLVILE PD
Sam Barron

Law enforcement began investigating Robert Dolly after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Snapchat user was distributing child sexual abuse material, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Dolly is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, distributing child sexual abuse material, endangering the welfare of a child by possessing over 1,000 items of sexual abuse material and animal cruelty for having sexual contact with an animal, Webb-McRae said.

He is also charged with hindering, tampering and obstruction, Webb-McRae said.  

