Millville Man Brandished Firearm At Easter Party: Glassboro Police

At 6:54 p.m., officers responded to South Delsea Drive after Jauwan Green lifted his shirt showing a firearm in his waistband, at an Easter party, Glassboro police said.

Green was located and ordered to exit his vehicle, police said. Inside the vehicle were three adults and three children, including a baby, police said.

The firearm was located in the passenger side door area, police said. Grant was charged with having a prohibited firearm with a defaced firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon, making terroristic threats and engaging in alarming conduct, police said.

