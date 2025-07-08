Millville DPW Worker Dies, 44: 'Most Infectious Laugh'

Stout worked for Lower Township Public Works for nine years, his obituary reads. He was a diehard Phillies and Eagles fan, and also enjoyed fishing, camping and hanging out with his friends, according to his obituary.

"He had the most infectious laugh that you could hear a mile away," his obituary reads. "You always knew when Ray was nearby. He gave the best advice and would always help a friend with whatever they needed."

Stout is survived by his wife, Nicole, his four children, Kara, Emma, Raymond and Christopher, his mother Leesa, his stepfather Ernie, his father Raymond, his siblings Sean, Daniel and Steven and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary.

A fundraiser has been set up to support his wife and children. As of Tuesday, July 8, more than $4,700 has been raised.

Visitation will he held Thursday, July 10, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Evoy Funeral Home in North Cape May. Attendees are requested to wear Eagles or Phillies gear.

