Death Of Millville Police Officer Spreads Sadness: Remembering Richie Ramos

Millville Officer Ricardo Ramos died Wednesday, Sept. 11, after a years-long battle with glioblastoma, surrounded by family and friends.

Ramos, who was born and raised in Millville’s Center City, was in his 20th year of service to the department. Over his career, he worked as a patrolman, detective, and field training officer, mentoring and coaching many officers along the way, police said.

A GoFundMe for the officer's family, launched by Kenny Sharretts, had raised more than $46,000 as of press time.

The campaign says the cancer was discovered after Ramos was sent to the emergency room for a seizure.

"Several medical exams conducted confirmed that a mass/tumor was located [in his brain," he campaign reads. "After speaking with the neurologist surgeon, surgery was scheduled for the next day to have the tumor removed."

Ramos underwent aggressive chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

"Statistics say the life expectancy is 1-5 years," the campaign said. "We are praying for the best scenario possible."

The Millville PD described him as an “informal leader, an asset to the department, loved and respected by many.”

“Officer Ramos performed his duties efficiently and effectively,” Millville police said. “He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.”

Click here to view the campaign for Richie Ramos' family.

