Cops ID Wrong Way Millville Driver Killed In Route 55 Crash: Njsp

A 55-year-old Millville woman was killed after she was driving the wrong way on Route 55 on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 14, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Sam Barron

At 2:17 p.m., Maria Ortiz was traveling in a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Route 55 when she crossed into the southbound lanes while continuing northbound, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said. 

 A BMW SUV was traveling southbound on State Highway 55 in Millville and a a head-on collision occurred between the two vehicles, Lebron said. As a result of the crash, Ortiz sustained fatal injuries, Lebron said. The driver and passenger of the BMW sustained moderate injuries, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation.

