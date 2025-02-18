Cops ID Wrong Way Millville Driver Killed In Route 55 Crash: Njsp

At 2:17 p.m., Maria Ortiz was traveling in a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Route 55 when she crossed into the southbound lanes while continuing northbound, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

A BMW SUV was traveling southbound on State Highway 55 in Millville and a a head-on collision occurred between the two vehicles, Lebron said. As a result of the crash, Ortiz sustained fatal injuries, Lebron said. The driver and passenger of the BMW sustained moderate injuries, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation.

