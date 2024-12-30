Commercial Twp. Man Asked Second Girl For Sexual Pics, Videos On Snapchat: Prosecutors

Michael Romig, 29, was additionally charged on Monday, Dec. 23, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release. He was arrested on Friday, Dec. 13 after facing similar accusations involving a 10-year-old girl in Ohio.

A Galeton, PA, mother contacted the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday, Dec. 19 to report her 15-year-old daughter had been in "an online relationship" with Romig, who initially claimed to be a teen. The girl approached her mother upset the day before after he hadn't contacted the girl since Thursday, Dec. 12.

Prosecutors said Romig randomly added the victim on Snapchat in December 2022, using the fake name "Jason" and claiming to be 17. The pair talked daily through the app and other online platforms.

Investigators said Romig sent the girl nude photos of himself and requested sexually explicit pictures and videos in return. He later revealed his real name and age, convincing the victim to keep their communication a secret.

When the teen was unable to contact Romig after his arrest, she informed her parents about his identity. The teen's mother searched his name online and found the arrest announcement from the county prosecutor's office.

Romig was charged with first-degree causing or permitting a child to engage in prohibited sexual acts or simulations, second-degree luring or enticing a child to commit a criminal offense, and third-degree engaging in sexual conduct impairing or debauching the morals of a child.

In the earlier case, Columbus, OH, police notified Cumberland County authorities in October about Romig also using Snapchat to solicit and receive sexual pictures from the 10-year-old girl. Investigators found 276 files on his devices categorized as child pornography, including 26 videos and 16 photos.

Romig was given three child pornography-related charges in the Ohio victim's case. He remained in the Cumberland County Jail as of Monday, Dec. 30 to await a detention hearing for the newest charges.

Anyone with information about Romig should call the county prosecutor's office at 856-332-4379 or submit anonymous tips online.

