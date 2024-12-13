Overcast 34°

Commercial Twp. Man Asked For Sexual Videos, Pics From Ohio Girl, 10, On Snapchat: Prosecutors

A Commercial Township man was accused of soliciting and receiving sexual pictures from a 10-year-old girl in Ohio through Snapchat, authorities said.

Snapchat

 Photo Credit: Pixabay - MrJayW
Chris Spiker
Michael Romig, 29, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 13, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Police in Columbus, OH, notified Cumberland County investigators in October that someone in the county was asking for child sexual abuse material from the girl over social media. Detectives said Romig was using several Snapchat accounts to talk with girls who appeared to be 10-15 years old.

According to prosecutors, Romig had 276 files considered to be child pornography. Those included 26 videos and 16 photos.

Romig was given three child pornography-related charges. He was held in the Cumberland County Jail to await a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about Romig should call the county prosecutor's office at 856-332-4379.

