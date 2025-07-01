Armed Millville Man Intentionally Crashed Into Cop Car: Atlantic City Police

At 3:11 a.m., officers responded to a gunshot at the 200 block of Turnpike Road and a witness reported a man with a gun getting into a vehicle, Atlantic City police said.

John Melendez conducted a U-turn in the street and drove toward the officers, police said. The officers ordered Melendez to stop the vehicle, but he continued in their direction at a high rate of speed, passing them, police said.

As Melendez turned onto Florida Avenue, two officers arrived in a police car, officers said. Melendez sped toward the officer's vehicle, crashing into the patrol car, injuring them both, police said.

Melendez was taken into custody and a loaded handgun was recovered on the floor board, police said. The handgun was stolen from Atlanta, police said. Officers located evidence of gunfire near the location where Melendez's vehicle was parked.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, eluding, four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice, police said.

The two officers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

