‘Armed and Dangerous’: Trio Sought in Millville Murder, Prosecutor Warns

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Trasuf J. Bennett, 19, of Bridgeton, shot 20-year-old Roshaud Rhett in the 300 block of Maurice Street on June 14. Rhett, of Millville, was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, where he was pronounced dead.

Bennett was charged the next day with murder and two weapons offenses.

Bennett pulled up in a vehicle and shot Rhett, Webb-McRae said.

“Despite ongoing efforts to locate Bennett, he remains at large," the prosecutor said. "Bennett should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Authorities also charged James L. Henry, 19, of Maurice Street, Millville, who allegedly returned fire toward Bennett’s vehicle. He, too, is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

“Henry returned gunfire towards the vehicle operated by Bennett,” the prosecutor said. “He is therefore not believed to be evading apprehension with Bennett.”

Police are also searching for 16-year-old Alijah Cruz, who was allegedly in the car with Bennett at the time of the shooting. Cruz is considered a runaway and possibly vulnerable.

Cruz may still be with Bennett, and therefore, should also be considered armed and dangerous, the release said.

Anyone with information on Bennett, Henry, or Cruz is urged to call Detective Caminos at 856-506-7114 or Detective Torres at 609-675-5462. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at CCPO.TIPS.

