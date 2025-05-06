Fog/Mist 59°

SHARE

Starved, Abandoned Dogs Abandoned In Upper Freehold — Police Want To Know Who Did It

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or people who dumped three small dogs on the side of the road in Upper Freehold Township.

Dogs found in Upper Freehold

Dogs found in Upper Freehold

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
Sam Barron

On Thursday, Jan. 23, the three dogs were found near Burlington Path Road and Emleys Hill Road, New Jersey State Police said.

The dogs were evaluated by North Star Vets and were then cared for by Popcorn Park Animal Refuge, police said. The dogs were cleaned up, nursed back to health and later adopted into loving homes, police said.

While the dogs are safe, police are attempting to identify their previous owner(s). Anyone with information is asked to call police at 609-584-5000, ext. 5286. 

to follow Daily Voice Millstone-Upper Freehold and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE