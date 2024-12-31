Fair 53°

'Police Investigation' Forces All Of Allentown To Shelter In Place (Developing)

Residents of an entire Monmouth County borough were asked to stay in their homes due to an investigation, officials said.

A cruiser for the&nbsp;Allentown Borough (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Allentown Borough Police Department
Chris Spiker
Allentown police have issued a shelter-in-place order for all residents on Tuesday, Dec. 31, the borough posted on its Facebook page. The order was given "as a police investigation unfolds."

Daily Voice has reached out to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office for more information. A spokesperson immediately responded but didn't have any further details.

Daily Voice has also asked the Allentown Borough Police Department and New Jersey State Police for additional information. Neither law enforcement agency responded as of press time.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Allentown has a population of about 1,734 people. The borough borders the townships of Upper Freehold in Monmouth County and Robbinsville in Mercer County.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

