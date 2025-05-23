Millstone Man Indicted, Fatally Struck, Dragged Teen With Car: Prosecutor

Dominic Allen was charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 4:02 p.m., the Neptune Township and Asbury Park police departments responded to Stratford Avenue between Fisher and Myrtle Avenues and found Kyzair Robinson, a 19-year-old Asbury Park resident, lying in the roadway with severe injuries, Santiago said.

Robinson was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Santiago said.

Robinson had been communicating with Allen through the driver's side window of the vehicle, before Allen drove away, causing Robinson cling to the vehicle and ultimately fall underneath it as Allen fled the scene, Santiago said.

Allen was arrested in Orlando by members of the US Marshal’s Task Force and was returned to New Jersey on Wednesday March 19, Santiago said. Allen is being lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending future court proceedings, Santiago said.

