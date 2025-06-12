34+ Lbs. Of Marijuana, Cocaine, THC: NJ Man Busted, Ocean County Prosecutor Says

Gary Johnson used his residence in Allentown, New Jersey and a storage facility in Trenton to store and distribute cocaine, marijuana, THC products and psilocybin, Ocean County Bradley Billhimer said.

On Wednesday, May 28, Johnson's Allentown residence was placed under surveillance by various law enforcement agencies, Billhimer said. Detectives observed Johnson travel from the home to Asbury Park, Billhimer said. As Johnson exited his vehicle in Asbury Park, he was taken into custody, Billhimer said.

A search of his residence and storage facility led to the seizure of approximately 600 grams of cocaine, 34.5 pounds of marijuana, three pounds of THC products, 47 ounces of Psilocybin, and $60,000 in United States currency.

Johnson was charged with numerous drug possession and distribution of drugs offenses, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

