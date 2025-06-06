Venezuelan Man Sold Heroin in Short Hills: Feds

Last month, law enforcement received information that Reinaldo Mendoza was engaged in narcotics trafficking in northern New Jersey, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

On Wednesday May 28, Mendoza met with a prospective buyer in Short Hills to sell two kilograms of heroin that he had stored in the trunk of his vehicle, Habba said. Mendoza drove to the sale with an adult and two minor family members in the car, Habba said.

Law enforcement officers lawfully seized the two wrapped packages and observed what appeared to be, based on their training and experience, two kilograms of narcotics, according to a criminal complaint.

After waiving his Miranda rights, Mendoza told law enforcement officers that he had arranged to sell the seized narcotics to the prospective buyer in exchange for money, according to the criminal complaint.

Mendoza is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, Habba said.

