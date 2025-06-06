Mostly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Venezuelan Man Sold Heroin in Short Hills: Feds

A 29-year-old Venezuelan man was arrested and charged on Thursday, May 29 with distributing over two kilograms of black tar heroin in Short Hills, authorities said.

Springfield police said they found 650 bags of heroin inside a car over the weekend.

Springfield police said they found 650 bags of heroin inside a car over the weekend.

 Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department (file photo)
Sam Barron

Last month, law enforcement received information that Reinaldo Mendoza was engaged in narcotics trafficking in northern New Jersey, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

On Wednesday May 28, Mendoza met with a prospective buyer in Short Hills to sell two kilograms of heroin that he had stored in the trunk of his vehicle, Habba said. Mendoza drove to the sale with an adult and two minor family members in the car, Habba said.

Law enforcement officers lawfully seized the two wrapped packages and observed what appeared to be, based on their training and experience, two kilograms of narcotics, according to a criminal complaint.

After waiving his Miranda rights, Mendoza told law enforcement officers that he had arranged to sell the seized narcotics to the prospective buyer in exchange for money, according to the criminal complaint.

Mendoza is charged  with one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, Habba said.

to follow Daily Voice Millburn-Short Hills and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE