Owners Of Popular NJ Restaurant Leave America For Australia: 'Huge Loss For Dining Scene'

In an emotional announcement on Instagram, the owners of Common Lot in Millburn, Ehren and Nadine Ryan, said their final service was held on Friday, May 9. The couple, who built a family, a home, and a nationally recognized restaurant in the U.S., said the time had come to return to their roots.

“We had always believed we would stay in the US indefinitely given we have built businesses, had a family and rescued a dog here,” they wrote.

“But circumstances have changed, and we feel it is now the right decision for us to raise our children in Australia, especially our daughter.”

Common Lot opened in 2016 and quickly gained acclaim for its seasonal, globally influenced dishes and intimate atmosphere. For many, Common Lot became a dinner tradition before shows at the Paper Mill Playhouse and was well-known as a popular high-end dining option in the area.

The Ryans thanked their customers, staff, and suppliers for helping build what became one of New Jersey’s most celebrated restaurants.

“We set out to create a great restaurant in the state and we believe we achieved that and are proud of our legacy,” they said. “We are truly grateful.”

The news hit hard across the local dining community. Comments on the farewell post reflect just how deeply the Ryans and their restaurant impacted New Jersey, with multiple people noting the closure would be a "huge loss for the dining scene."

“💔 This is a tremendous loss for the NJ dining scene but I would do the same if I were able to. Thank you for all the incredible meals and memories," one person said.

"Can we come with you?” another added.

“So sorry to hear this but truly respect that you have to do what’s best for you and your family… The NJ dining scene and I will miss this place dearly.”

In closing their message, Ehren and Nadine expressed hope that the passion and creativity of their team would continue to inspire the next wave of New Jersey restaurants.

“We hope that Common Lot has left a lasting and meaningful impression on everyone who has walked through its doors.”

