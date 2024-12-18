Gucci! Renovated Store Reopens At Short Hills Mall

A renovated 12,000 square foot Gucci boutique store reopened at The Mall at Short Hills on Friday, Dec. 13.

The store features items from the famed House of Gucci, including men's and women's handbags, accessories, shoes, ready-to-wear, and items from Gucci Valigeria. The Short Hills location aims to capture the recent renovations made to Gucci's flagship stores in Milan and New York.

Designs include optical marble flooring, inspired by historic Italian architecture and vibrant acid green and yellow carpeting. A VIP lounge is also available for those who want the full Gucci experience.

Shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

