A spokesperson said the Shake Shack at 1149 Route 35 will officially open on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. The restaurant is replacing Moe's Southwest Grill at the location.

The "first wave" of customers will get custom Shake Shack tote bags and stickers. The restaurant will also donate $1 from every sandwich sold on opening day to JBJ Soul Kitchen, a nonprofit community kitchen operated by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.

Customers will also be able to place orders through Shake Shack's app. Web orders will be available "in the coming weeks."

There are more than 20 locations across New Jersey, according to Shake Shack's website. The Middletown location will join other Monmouth County restaurants in the Eatontown Mall and the travel plaza along the Garden State Parkway in Wall Township.

A Shake Shack restaurant was also planned for the new trackside sportsbook and entertainment complex at Monmouth Park in Oceanport. The facility is expected to open in 2025.

Shake Shack has more than 300 restaurants across North America. It also runs more than 100 in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The Middletown restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, as well as 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middletown and receive free news updates.