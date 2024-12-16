Middletown Man, 26, Killed On Bridge By NJ Transit Train Identified

Michael Feldmann, 26, was identified as the victim in the crash on Wednesday, Dec. 4, an NJ Transit spokesperson said on Monday, Dec. 16.

The North Jersey Coast Line train hit Feldmann on the Normandy Road bridge in Middletown at around 7:25 a.m. None of the 120 customers and crew members on the train were injured.

The train had left the Long Branch station at 7:10 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at New York Penn Station at 8:41 a.m.

North Jersey Coast Line rail service was suspended in both directions between Long Branch and Aberdeen-Matawan as emergency crews responded to the scene.

NJ Transit police were leading the investigation.

