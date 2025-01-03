Fair 30°

Man Identified In Deadly Train Strike Near Middletown Bridge On New Year’s Eve

Officials have released the identity of the Ocean Township man who was hit by a New Jersey Transit train and killed on New Year's Eve in Middletown.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Chris Spiker
Dilip Shah, 77, was identified as the victim who died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, according to a NJ Transit spokesperson. 

Shah was struck by North Jersey Coast Line train No. 3361 near the Navesink River bridge at around 5:54 p.m. None of the 220 passengers and crew members aboard the train were injured.

The train left New York Penn Station at 4:30 p.m. It was scheduled to reach Bay Head at 6:39 p.m.

NJ Transit police continued to investigate the collision.

