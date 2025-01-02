Man Hit By Train, Killed Near Middletown Bridge On New Year’s Eve: NJ Transit

The man was hit by North Jersey Coast Line train No. 3361 on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, a NJ Transit spokesperson said. The collision happened near the Navesink River bridge at around 5:54 p.m.

None of the 220 passengers and crew members aboard the train were injured. The train left New York Penn Station at 4:30 p.m. and was scheduled to reach Bay Head at 6:39 p.m.

The victim's identity hasn't been released as of Thursday, Jan. 2.

NJ Transit police were leading the investigation.

