Overcast 37°

SHARE

Man, 33, Killed After Being Hit By Multiple Vehicles On Parkway In Middletown: State Police

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public’s help after a 33-year-old man was fatally struck by multiple vehicles in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Friday, Feb. 14.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened just before 6 p.m., when Jose Cerda-Estevez, of Plainfield, got out of a Honda Pilot that was traveling southbound in the express lanes near milepost 112.8, police said.

After exiting the moving SUV, Cerda-Estevez was struck by multiple unidentified vehicles, all of which failed to stop at the scene, according to authorities. He died as a result.

State Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash—or saw what happened before or after—to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop "D" Holmdel Station – Detective Bureau at 732-441-4500 ext. 7417 Anonymous tips are welcome.

to follow Daily Voice Middletown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE