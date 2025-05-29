Lake Como Bar Hosts 'Love Island USA' Casting Call: Here's How You Can Apply

Peacock’s hit dating show is bringing the "Love Island USA" Pop-Up Villa: Casting Tour to the Jersey Shore, and it’s stopping at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como on Saturday, June 7, organizers said.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 703 16th Ave., Lake Como, and no RSVP is needed. Entry is free, first come, first served, and open to fans 18 and older.

Attendees will be asked to answer cheeky casting questions, channel their inner Islander, and strut their stuff in true villa fashion. Giveaways will be offered while supplies last.

This is one of only a few stops on the national tour, which also includes events in Atlanta and San Diego.

According to the flyer:

“Participants must be 18+ and will be asked to provide additional information to enter the Love Island USA Pop-Up Villa. Entry permitted on a first come, first served basis and any giveaways are while supplies last.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middletown and receive free news updates.