Joseph Manzi was the former director of finance, operations, and development for the Church of Saint Leo the Great in Lincroft until June, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Church staff later reviewed the church’s credit card statements and identified numerous unauthorized charges that were determined to be for Manzi’s personal benefit, Platkin said.

Manzi fraudulently used the church’s credit accounts to make over $300,000 in unauthorized purchases of goods and services and separately diverted over $200,000 in cash from St. Leo for his personal benefit over the course of six years, Platkin said. Staff members said Manzi had sole control of the church’s credit cards, which carried his name, Platkin said.

The credit cards were used to make unauthorized purchases and payments of more than $300,000 for event vendors, vehicle repairs, financing, and purchases, including a Cadillac SUV; luxury clothing; personal home repairs and services; personal medical and dental payments; New York Yankees games; payments to fraternal organizations; chartered fishing trips; and personal insurance, Platkin said.

Manzi is charged with theft by unlawful taking, Platkin said.

