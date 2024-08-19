Hundreds Without Power In NJ, More Storms Possible Late In The Day

And according to the National Weather Service, more stormy weather could be on the way for later in the day.

As of 6:40 a.m., JCP&L was reporting the most outages with the following areas without power: Clinton, 880; Branchville, 150; Hopatcong, 215; Long Branch/Asbury Park, 350; Lakewood, 265.

The National Weather Service said Monday would be cloudy, but will become partly sunny by midday.

"A cold front will then approach from the west causing isolated severe thunderstorms this afternoon," the NWS' Philadelphia/Mount Holly office said.

"Damaging winds are the primary threat. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move into the region tonight."

The threat for showers remained greatest between 2 and 5 p.m., with thunderstorms possible after 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 20 will be partly sunny with a high near 74.

