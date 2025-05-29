'How Did She Do That?' Wild Video Shows Aftermath Of Middletown Post Office Crash

"Oh my God, I got glass in my shoe," one person said. "Somebody's gotta call 9-1-1."

No one appeared to be injured, following the crash, as people evacuated the post office as the vehicle began smoking.

"How did she do that? What the f-" PattyDollDiaries, who posted the TikTok said as she saw the car inside the post office. ""What the hell?"

Ever resourceful, PattyDollDiaries managed to help someone put their mail in the mailbox while dealing with the aftermath.

As of Thursday, May 29, the video has more than 1.7 million views.

Police told News12 that no one was injured in the crash.

"Wow, that just happened," PattyDollDiaries said as the video ended.

