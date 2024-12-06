Hazlet Man Flashed Woman, Inappropriately Touched Her At Middletown Store: Prosecutors

Perry Mangano, 21, was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, fourth-degree lewdness, and fourth-degree stalking, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release on Friday, Dec. 6.

Investigators said Mangano approached the woman inside the At Home store on Route 35 North at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. He exposed himself and made physical contact with her.

Middletown police arrested him after he returned to the store at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

"The facts of this case are deeply disturbing, and I commend the members of the Middletown Police Department for their swift and diligent work in locating and apprehending the suspect," said Santiago.

Mangano remained in custody to await a first court appearance scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.

Anyone with information about Mangano should call Middletown police at 732-615-2120.

