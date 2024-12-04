Developing: Man Killed By NJ Transit Train In Middletown, Line's Service Suspended

North Jersey Coast Line train No. 3224 struck the man in Middletown at around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, an NJ Transit spokesperson said. The pedestrian was hit at the Normandy Road bridge.

None of the 120 customers and crew members on the train were injured.

The train had left the Long Branch station at 7:10 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at New York Penn Station at 8:41 a.m.

North Jersey Coast Line rail service was suspended in both directions between Long Branch and Aberdeen-Matawan as emergency crews responded to the scene. Impacted travelers were asked to visit NJ Transit's webpage dedicated to alternate, backup, and contingency plans.

NJ Transit police were leading the investigation.

