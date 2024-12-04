Fair 27°

Developing: Man Killed By NJ Transit Train In Middletown, Line's Service Suspended

A man was hit by a New Jersey Transit train and killed in Monmouth County, shutting down one rail line's service during the morning commute, officials said.

A New Jersey Transit train for the North Jersey Coast Line pulls into the station in Middletown, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - Adam E. Moreira
North Jersey Coast Line train No. 3224 struck the man in Middletown at around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, an NJ Transit spokesperson said. The pedestrian was hit at the Normandy Road bridge.

None of the 120 customers and crew members on the train were injured.

The train had left the Long Branch station at 7:10 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at New York Penn Station at 8:41 a.m.

North Jersey Coast Line rail service was suspended in both directions between Long Branch and Aberdeen-Matawan as emergency crews responded to the scene. Impacted travelers were asked to visit NJ Transit's webpage dedicated to alternate, backup, and contingency plans.

NJ Transit police were leading the investigation.

