Boy Airlifted After Stepping On Hot Coals Illegally Dumped On Sandy Hook Beach, Officials Say

Paramedics and EMTs from Sea Bright and Robert Wood Johnson were called to Sandy Hook near Guardian Park, where they found the boy with burns to both feet around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, Gateway National Recreation Area spokeswoman Daphne Yun said.

Witnesses said the child had stepped on hot coals that had been illegally dumped between rocks in the area, Yun said.

The child was flown by Hackensack Meridian to a local burn center, and the area where the incident happened was made safe by police rangers.

Guardian Park is a designated BBQ location within the park. Park visitors are required to dispose of coals in designated locations only.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middletown and receive free news updates.