Two Teenagers Broke Into Middle School: Middlesex Borough Police

On Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 1:13 p.m., a Middlesex Borough School District official reported two people had unlawfully accessed Von E. Mauger Middle School the day before and stole $700 in equipment, Middlesex Borough police.

Detectives identified Devon Rick-Bundschuh and the 16-year- old as suspects and they were taken into custody, police said.

All the stolen equipment was recovered and returned to the school district, police said.

