Overcast 68°

SHARE

Two Teenagers Broke Into Middle School: Middlesex Borough Police

An 18-year-old and 16-year-old, both residents from Middlesex, were arrested and charged with breaking into a middle school, authorities announced Friday, Aug. 15.

Middlesex Borough police

Middlesex Borough police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Middlesex Borough Police Department
Sam Barron

On Wednesday, Aug. 13 at 1:13 p.m., a Middlesex Borough School District official reported two people had unlawfully accessed Von E. Mauger Middle School the day before and stole $700 in equipment, Middlesex Borough police.

Detectives identified Devon Rick-Bundschuh and the 16-year- old as suspects and they were taken into custody, police said.

All the stolen equipment was recovered and returned to the school district, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE