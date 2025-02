Jennifer Panek, described as being 5’07” tall, was last seen near the intersection of Cook Avenue and Marlborough Avenue in Middlesex. Police have not provided details about what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Police posted the callout to Facebook on Friday, Feb. 7.

Anyone with information regarding Jennifer Panek’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Middlesex Borough Police Department at 732-356-1900.

