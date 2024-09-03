Labor Day Weekend Winner: Middlesex Lotto Ticket Nets $132K+ Prize

The winners were in the Quick Draw Progressive game, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The first winning ticket was from a drawing on Friday, Aug. 30. It was worth $35,883 and purchased at Gateway Bar & Liquors on Route 36 in Atlantic Highlands.

The second winner was in a drawing on Saturday, Aug. 31. It was worth $132,164 and bought at the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) lodge on Bound Brook Road in Middlesex.

Quick Draw Progressive players can win up to $100,000 in more than 300 daily drawings, with multipliers and bullseyes potentially increasing prizes.

