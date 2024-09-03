Fair 75°

Labor Day Weekend Winner: Middlesex Lotto Ticket Nets $132K+ Prize

Two lottery tickets in Central Jersey were worth tens of thousands of dollars over Labor Day weekend, officials said.

Gateway Bar &amp; Liquor in Atlantic Highlands, NJ, and the BPOE lodge in Middlesex, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

The winners were in the Quick Draw Progressive game, the New Jersey Lottery said in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The first winning ticket was from a drawing on Friday, Aug. 30. It was worth $35,883 and purchased at Gateway Bar & Liquors on Route 36 in Atlantic Highlands.

The second winner was in a drawing on Saturday, Aug. 31. It was worth $132,164 and bought at the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) lodge on Bound Brook Road in Middlesex.

Quick Draw Progressive players can win up to $100,000 in more than 300 daily drawings, with multipliers and bullseyes potentially increasing prizes.

