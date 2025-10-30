At 4:20 a.m., on Wednesday, July 23, officers responded to Tim Kerwin's Tavern at 353 Bound Brook Rd. after Dashawn Durant gained entry to the restaurant through a kitchen window, Middlesex Borough police said.

Durant appeared to be startled when an audible alarm activated, police said. Durant then fled the scene without taking any property, police said.

At 8:14 a.m. later that morning, officers responded to Vincenzo's Ristorante at 665 Bound Brook Rd. after Durant forced his way through a rear kitchen door, police said. Durant stole $6,000 worth of wine cases and $12,000 in cash, police said.

Working with the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, which was investigating similar burglaries, officers determined Durant was the suspect, police said.

Durant is charged with two counts of burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy, police said.

