NJ Man Swung Ax At SWAT Team, Assaulted Two Officers: Middle Twp Police

On Friday, Aug. 22 at 6:22 p.m., officers responded to a residence on West Shellbay Avenue following a reports of an ax wielding man, later identified as Stewart Allay, acting aggressively and erratically toward family members, Middle Township police said.

Upon arrival, Allay had entered a two-story shed on the property with the weapon, police said. Officers established a secure perimeter and attempted initial contact with Allay, who briefly engaged before refusing further communication, police said.

The Cape May County Crisis Negotiation Team responded to assist but was unable to reestablish contact, police said. Due to the escalating nature of the situation, the Cape May County SWAT Team was deployed and assumed control of the scene, police said.

After several hours of attempted negotiation, the SWAT Team made entry into the two-story shed, police said. During the entry, Allay swung the ax at multiple SWAT operators, assaulted two officers, and actively resisted arrest, police said. He was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation, police said.

Allay was charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, hindering apprehension and obstruction, resisting arrest, and multiple weapons offenses, police said.

