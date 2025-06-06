Grassy Sound Pier Reopens After $3M Makeover

Cape May County’s iconic Grassy Sound Fishing Pier is back and better than ever — just in time for the summer season.

County Director Len Desiderio and the Board of County Commissioners will cut the ribbon on the newly rebuilt pier at 10 a.m. Friday, June 13. The ceremony will take place at 13 Old North Wildwood Blvd. East, next to the Grassy Sound Marina in Middle Township.

The beloved fishing and crabbing spot had been closed for nearly three years due to safety concerns. In 2024, county commissioners approved a rehabilitation project not to exceed $2.98 million.

The new pier features a rebuilt bulkhead, lighting upgrades, better parking, new signage and improved ADA access — while keeping the tradition of free public fishing and crabbing alive.

Built on the remains of the original Grassy Sound Bridge, the pier has served as a community hub for local anglers and families for generations.

Middle Township, which has leased and managed the site since 2007, will continue to provide maintenance under a Shared Services Agreement with the county.

The rehab was overseen by Colliers Engineering & Design Inc., with South State Inc. as the authorized contractor.

