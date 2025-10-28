Driver Rescued From Charred Vehicle After Crash: Rio Grande Fire Company

At 6 p.m., firefighters responded to Route 9 in Rio Grande following the crash and reported the occupant was heavily entrapped in the vehicle, the Rio Grande Fire Company said.

The vehicle had been on fire, though it was extinguished prior to the arrival of firefighters, first responders said.

Crews removed all four doors of the vehicle, removed the roof and used the ram to do a dash roll due because the occupants foot being trapped under the gas pedal and the center console, firefighters said.

The driver was removed and airlifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment, firefighters said. The jitney bus had eight occupants who were treated for minor injuries, firefighters said.

