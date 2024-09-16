Overcast 74°

Cape May Court House Man Stole Cash, Items From About 12 Vehicles: Police

A Cape May Court House man was accused of stealing from about a dozen vehicles, authorities said.

A police cruiser for the Middle Township, NJ, Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Middle Township (NJ) Police Department
Chris Spiker
William Colbourne, 52, was arrested in the case, the Middle Township Police Department said in a news release. He was charged after about 12 vehicle burglaries were reported in Cape May Court House between Saturday, Aug. 31, and Monday, Sept. 9.

Investigators said the burglaries happened at night and in the early morning. Cash and personal items were stolen from the vehicles.

Colbourne was identified as the suspect after he was spotted early in the morning on Monday, Sept. 9. Officers took him into custody after surveilling him and watching him enter a vehicle to try to take items from it.

Police searched Colbourne and found him with items from the burglaries. Officers said he confessed to committing multiple burglaries in Middle Township.

Colbourne was held in the Cape May County Correction Center.

