Baltimore Man Killed In Route 47 Crash: Police

At 9 a.m., officers responded to Route 47 North for a two-car crash after a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling northbound crossed into a southbound lane and struck a Buick Encore, Middle Township police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, Robert Burch, was pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division, police said.

The passenger, a 70-year-old woman was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

The driver of the Buick, a 66-year-old-woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

