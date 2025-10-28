Overcast 57°

18 Cats, 2 Dogs: Duo Charged With Animal Cruelty, Middle Twp Police Say

Two Middle Township residents were arrested and charged with animal cruelty, authorities announced Tuesday Oct. 28.

Middle Township police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Middle Township PD
Sam Barron

Sandra Klochak, 61 and Yvonne Klochak, 79, were arrested after the Middle Township Police Department Major Crimes Unit executed a search warrant a residence on Savannah Street in the township as part of an animal cruelty investigation, police said.

The investigation resulted in the discovery of 18 cats and two dogs living in hazardous conditions inside the home, police said. All animals were seized and transported to the Cape May County Animal Shelter for treatment and care, police said.

The Klochaks were charged with animal cruelty and conspiracy, police said. 

