18 Cats, 2 Dogs: Duo Charged With Animal Cruelty, Middle Twp Police Say

Sandra Klochak, 61 and Yvonne Klochak, 79, were arrested after the Middle Township Police Department Major Crimes Unit executed a search warrant a residence on Savannah Street in the township as part of an animal cruelty investigation, police said.

The investigation resulted in the discovery of 18 cats and two dogs living in hazardous conditions inside the home, police said. All animals were seized and transported to the Cape May County Animal Shelter for treatment and care, police said.

The Klochaks were charged with animal cruelty and conspiracy, police said.

