4 Charged In Fatal Parkway Drag Race: Middlesex County Prosecutor

On Sunday, June 29, at 7:04 p.m., New Jersey State Police responded to the Garden State Parkway in Metuchen for a crash after a BMW X3 crashed into two other vehicles and rolled over multiple times, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan said.

Albion Hysenaj, a 20-year-old Staten Island resident, was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

After the crash, the driver of the vehicle, Alvi Limani, a 20-year-old Staten Island resident and Emily Harrington, a 19-year-old Staten Island resident, fled the scene on foot, authorities said. Jeter Ogando, a 23-year-old Perth Amboy resident, was driving a BMW M5 and racing Limani, authorities said.

Following the crash, Limani left for Miami and was attempting to leave the country with his mother, Vilma Vneshta, a 42-year-old Staten Island resident. Limani and Vneshta were apprehended in Miami and are pending extradition to New Jersey, authorities said.

Limani was charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, causing death while driving with a suspended license, endangering an injured victim, endangering an injured victim, endangering, endangering, tampering with public records, hindering, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, assault by auto, causing serious injury while driving with a suspended license, authorities said.

Harrington was charged with hindering, obstruction, conspiracy to endanger another, authorities said. Vneshta was charged with hindering, authorities said. Ogando was charged with vehicular homicide, endangering another, assault by auto, authorities said.

