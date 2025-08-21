Parole Violator In Stolen Van Smashes Cars In Wild Multi-Town Pursuit, Chester PD Says

At 2:20 p.m., a resident on Ryan Court in Chester Township reported a suspicious man standing outside a silver minivan in their driveway, according to police, Chester police said. Officers arrived and learned the van was stolen and had been involved in a pursuit earlier that morning in Roxbury Township.

Police said the driver, who was not named, was wanted on a parole violation for armed robbery. When officers approached, the man got into the van, drove across a lawn, and sped away toward Old Chester Road, authorities said.

At the intersection of Old Chester Road and Ryan Court, the driver jumped a curb, damaging a tire, then continued north on Old Chester Road and onto Route 206, police said. At Route 206 and Route 24 in Chester Borough, the van hit several cars stopped in traffic before continuing north.

Officers pursued the van into the Flanders section of Mount Olive, where it became disabled at the Overlook at Flanders apartment complex, according to police. The driver ran into the woods but was quickly caught by Chester, Mount Olive, and Roxbury officers.

Police said the man was taken to Hackettstown Medical Center for evaluation and will be taken to the Morris County Jail once released. He is charged with eluding, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, and multiple traffic offenses.

No civilians, motorists, or officers were injured. Chester police thanked the Mount Olive Police, Roxbury Township Police, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and K-9 Unit, Morris County Communications Center, and the New Jersey State Police for their assistance — and the Ryan Court resident for calling in the tip.

