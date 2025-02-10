Mendham Borough Mayor Resigning For Job At Trump White House

Christine Serrano Glassner, the mayor of Mendham Borough, announced her resignation in a letter to the community. Serrano Glassner, who unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for US Senate last year, is joining the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, New Jersey Globe reported.

"I am honored to have this opportunity to serve our nation once again and promise to bring the same dedication and compassion to this new job that I brought each day to our lovely town," Serrano Glasser, who was first elected in 2018, said.

"It has been my great pleasure to serve such a wonderful town and with such amazing people. I wish you and our Boro team the very best ahead and know that I am always just a phone call away.

Serrano Glassner received President Donald Trump's endorsement during her senate campaign and her husband, Michael Glassner was Trump's deputy campaign manager in 2016 an in 2020 served as the campaign's chief operating officer.

