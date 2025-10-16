K-9, Drones Help Catch School Trespassers: Chester PD

That evening, officers were alerted that three young adult men had gained access to Black River Middle School after school hours, Chester Police Chief Ryan McNamee said. Upon the arrival of officers, the individuals were found to have fled the property, McNamee said.

With the assistance of Morris County Sheriff's Office canine and drone units, the trio was apprehended and charged with criminal trespass, McNamee said.

Canine units searched the building and did not find anything of concern, McNamee said.

