Fire At 280+ Year Old Restaurant In Mendham Township : Firefighters

A 300-year-old restaurant in Morris County, billed as New Jersey's oldest, was hit with heavy smoke on the early morning of Monday, Sept. 2, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a fire at the historic Black Horse Tavern.

 Photo Credit: Mendham Township Fire Department Facebook
Sam Barron

At 3:50 a.m., firefighters in Mendham responded to a fire alarm at the Black Horse Tavern and Pub, officials said. Upon arrival, firefighters faced a heavy smoke condition and struck a first alarm, requesting mutual aid, officials said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported, firefighters said.  Units remained on scene for approximately two and a half hours checking for extension and extinguishing hot spots, firefighters said.

In February, the restaurant, which opened in 1742, said it would be closing for renovations, with a planned reopening in the fall.

