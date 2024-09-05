Bill's Luncheonette, 75-Year-Old Chester Restaurant, Destroyed By Fire

The restaurant — which has previously served as a post office, vacuum repair outpost, and general store — announced on Friday, Aug. 30 that it would be closing for the foreseeable future.

A fundraiser has raised more than $20,575 as of Thursday, Sept. 5, a day after its launch.

"The decades have taken their toll on our beloved, fourth generation family-owned luncheonette," Bruce & Meaghan Button, who own the restaurant and organized the fundraiser, said. "Our equipment is old, increasingly unreliable and constantly failing. A continued string of bad luck and unfortunate issues have interrupted our ability to open multiple times, and repairs are frequent and costly."

The Buttons said funds raised will go toward a griddle/broiler replacement and oven repair, as their current griddle is more than 30 years old and obsolete. They also plan to a full replacement of walk-in refrigeration unit, which is more than 40 years old, along with replacing the fire suppression systems. The restaurant's street sign was also knocked down in February and needs to replaced.

"Every dollar counts, and no amount is too small," the Buttons said. "Your contribution will directly impact our ability to re-open our doors and continue serving the community that has supported us for so long."

Well wishes poured in from donors, hoping to keep the community staple open.

"You are a legend in our community and need you," said one donor.

"Bill’s is our family’s favorite Saturday breakfast spot," said another donor.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

