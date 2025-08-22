Fuller Williams worked at Friends of Cyrus Adult Day Services Program in Medford Township, a facility that provides services to adults with disabilities, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw and Medford Township Police Department Officer-in-Charge Captain William Dunleavy said.

Williams beat the autistic man with a thin cord causing multiple injuries and welts to his back and buttocks, authorities said. The injuries were discovered by other staff members of the facility, who contacted law enforcement authorities to report the abuse, authorities said.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of a disabled adult and simple assault, authorities said.

