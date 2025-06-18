Overcast 69°

Fake First Responders: NJ Duo Face Charges, Medford Police Say

Two men were arrested and charged after they impersonated first responders following a crash in Medford, authorities announced on Tuesday, June 17.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Medford Township PD
Sam Barron

At 3:10 p.m.,  Saturday, May 17, officers responded to a crash on Route 70 and Medford Mount Holly Road, Medford Township police said. Upon arrival, two people, Matthew Schwalbe, a 28-year-old West Berlin resident and Matthew Hesser, a 42-year-old Delanco resident, began behaving unusually and interfering with the operations at the scene, police said.

The duo were dressed in first-responder gear and were operating personal vehicles equipped with emergency lights and sirens, police said.

An investigation determined neither man was qualified as a first responder, nor were they authorized to use emergency lights or sirens on their personal vehicles, police said..

They were charged with impersonating a public servant, along with several motor vehicle violations, police said.

